'Jay Shah wanted to win, needed recognition and PCB...': Pakistan great's blistering take on Asia Cup Hybrid Model

After much discussion, the hybrid model suggested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been accepted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and India for the 2023 edition of Asia Cup wherein Pakistan will host four matches while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be hosted between August 31 and September 17. Speaking on the major development, which could also be the way forward for Champions Trophy 2025 slated to hosted by Pakistan, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif made a blistering remark targeting BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB. Former Pakistan captain made a blistering statement on the 2023 Asia Cup(Getty Images)

According to Latif, both Shah and PCB looked at personal gains in accepting the hybrid model for Asia Cup. He felt that while the ACC Chairman looked for recognition for his efforts at making the tournament happen amid the circumstances, Pakistan wanted to save their face given the challenges.

“This is a typical scenario; Jay Shah wanted to win; he needed recognition for his work, somewhere he wanted the medal for his under-the-belt tactics that he organized some event as he is the ACC President. Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was also in a critical situation, and they also needed a way to save face and find a solution to overcome their challenges,” Latif said.

The Pakistan great also pointed to the fact that the idea to give Sri Lanka the remaining nine games of Asia Cup will help their economy immensely through revenues earned, after the downfall it witnessed in the wake of the political unrest.

“Both India and Pakistan have been successful in this. The third beneficiary is Sri Lanka, which will host almost the tournament with nine matches. Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh will receive their respective participating fees, so it will be a very good event for everyone. Pakistan is happy, India is happy, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also delighted,” he concluded.

As per the model, the matches slated to to held in Pakistan are - Pakistan versus Nepal, Bangladesh versus Afghanistan, Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh.

