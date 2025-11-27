Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL 'to support' Smriti Mandhana after wedding with Palash Muchhal put on hold

Jemimah Rodrigues will not be returning to participate for Brisbane Heat in the remainder of the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League season, with the Heat confirming that an agreement had been reached to let the India star remain on the subcontinent. Rodrigues had already taken a leave of absence from the Heat to attend Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, but will remain in India to support her national teammate after the event’s postponement. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues share an embrace during and India Women's World Cup match.(AFP)

“Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season,” read the Brisbane Heat’s statement on the matter. Rodrigues had played the first three games of the Heat’s season, right after helping India to their famous maiden Women’s World Cup victory in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking on the decision to release Rodrigues from the squad despite her being a key player and the first pick in their International Player Draft last year, Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson explained: “It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India.”

Mandhana’s wedding was postponed after illnesses in the family right on the eve of the ceremony, including Mandhana’s father, as well as fiancé Palaash Muchhal, both of whom had to be hospitalised in Mandhana’s hometown of Sangli in Maharashtra.

Rodrigues had been present in Sangli with several other members of the national team for the wedding festivities. However, things were unceremoniously halted on Sunday November 23rd, as it was revealed that Mandhana's father Shrinivas Mandhana was hospitalised after falling seriously ill. It was diagnosed as angina, but Mr. Mandhana would be discharged later in the week.

However, further complications were caused as the groom was also hospitalised, due to flu and aciditicy symptoms. Palash Muchhal, a musical artist by trade, was later moved to Mumbai for recovery, and the wedding postponed until further notice.

‘Wish her and Smriti all the best…’

“The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future,” continued Svenson’s comment.

“Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games.”

The Heat haven’t enjoyed the best season, having lost all six of their WBBL 11 matches so far. They will want to rescue some wins towards the back end of the season, but won’t have their Indian superstar to call upon to achieve that.