Home / Cricket / Jimmy Neesham takes indirect jibe at Donald Trump for ‘Soochin’ Tendulkar gaffe

Jimmy Neesham takes indirect jibe at Donald Trump for ‘Soochin’ Tendulkar gaffe

Jimmy Neesham, who did not take either Donald Trump or Sachin Tendulkar’s name in his tweet, said that one someone shouldn’t be hated for miss-pronouncing a name especially when there are ‘so many better reasons to hate them’.

cricket Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jimmy Neesham and Donald Trump
Jimmy Neesham and Donald Trump(HT Collage)
         

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham joined Kevin Pietersen and ICC to comment on US President Donald Trump’s gaffe in pronouncing legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s name. Neesham took a veiled jibe at the US President, saying probably he never heard Sachin Tendulkar’s name and that’s why he mispronounced it without mentioning either Trump or Tendulkar’s name in his tweet.

The New Zealand all-rounder also added that one someone shouldn’t be hated for miss-pronouncing a name especially when there are ‘so many better reasons to hate them’.

“Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?” Neesham tweeted on Tuesday.

 

Speaking at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, the US President had said: “This is the country, where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players such from Soochin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli.”

Replying to a fan on the same tweet, Neesham further added, “Um, he can’t remember which US states have a southern border. I don’t see it as a lack of respect...”

 

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) trolled the US President. On their official Twitter handle, ICC posted a video “changing” Sachin’s name to “Soochin Tendulkar” on their website, captioning the tongue-in-cheek post “Sach- Such- Satch- Sutch- Sooch- Anyone know?”

 

In the 15-second video clip, ICC is seen changing Tendulkar’s name in the personal information section to Soo-chin and then saving the changes.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also looked unimpressed with Trump’s gaffe as he tagged English broadcaster Piers Morgan to post his message on Twitter.

“FFS, Piers Morgan, please ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names (sic.)” Pietersen tweeted.

 

(With agency inputs)

Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
LIVE| 'Thanks for visiting India,' PM Modi to Trump as the two hold talks
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP's Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
'Don't understand what Modi's agenda is' : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Can Kia Sonet steal Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's thunder?
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
