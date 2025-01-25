Jimmy Neesham's brilliant running catch ruled not out as ball slips from his hand in bizarre 'Gibbs-like' incident

With SA20 currently in full flow, fans have been entertained by the level of cricket in South Africa's premier T20 franchise tournament. The entertainment reached a different level on Saturday as it also took fans on a trip down memory lane. During Pretoria Capitals’ ongoing match against Paarl Royals, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham stunned everyone as he missed a sitter, and it was similar to Herschelle Gibbs’ famous dropped catch in 1999. Jimmy Neesham dropped a sitter.

The match began with Pretoria winning the toss and opting to field. Then in the final delivery of the fifth over, Neesham dropped a sitter. Jason Behrendorff sent a good delivery to Joe Root, who pulled it to deep square leg. Neesham ran to his right and caught it with both hands, and continued to run but the ball somehow slipped out of his right hand before hitting his thigh and deflected away to the boundary ropes for a four. In reaction, commentator Pommie Mbangwa exclaimed on-air, “He's done a Herschelle Gibbs.”

What did Herschelle Gibbs do?

In 1999, during a Super Six World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa, a similar incident happened in Leeds. A century from Gibbs sent South Africa to a total of 271 in 50 overs. With the Aussies at 149/3 in 30 overs during their run-chase, Steve Waugh flicked a delivery by Lance Klusener to mid-wicket and it went straight to Gibbs for a simple catch, but his celebration saw him drop the ball and it cost South Africa dearly. Australia won the match with Waugh getting a ton, and they went on to win the title.

Neesham's error saw Root remain unbeaten as the England veteran smacked 78 off 56 balls, packed with eight fours and two sixes, taking Paarl to 140/4 in 20 overs. For Pretoria, Kyle Simmonds, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch and Will Jacks took a wicket each respectively.

Neesham last represented his country in a T20I in April 2024 against Pakistan, and has played international cricket since then. He was a member of their squads that came second at the 2019 World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.