'If I get a chance to interact with him...': Jitesh Sharma's ultimate praise for ex-India skipper before 2nd T20I vs SL

Rewarded for his noteworthy performances in the domestic arena, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma received his maiden India call-up during the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Uncapped wicketkeeper Jitesh has been added to the Indian squad after power-hitter Sanju Samson was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series between Sri Lanka and hosts India.

Samson suffered a knee injury while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the recently concluded 1st T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. With Samson ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series, the all-India senior selection committee named Jitesh as the replacement for the injured wicketkeeper-batter. Samson-less Team India will meet Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Thursday at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

ALSO READ: ‘Bas maar hi dena hai batsman ko. Only God can save you’: SRH’s newest pick narrates facing Umran Malik

Speaking to Sports Yaari ahead of India's encounter with the Islanders in the 2nd T20I, wicketkeeper Jitesh saluted the individual brilliance of legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, Dhoni is the only captain to have won ICC World Cup, ICC World T20, and ICC Champions Trophy.

"In India, everything starts after MS Dhoni, so there's no need to even say how inspiring he has been for every cricketer including me. He has always been so incredible with his glovework. In my off-time I try and watch his videos to understand how he handles pressure, takes the game deep or targets particular bowlers. By God's grace if I get a chance to interact with him in person, will definitely try to learn a lot more from him," Jitesh said.

Roped in by Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at his base price of INR 20 lakh, Jitesh has played only 12 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Mumbai Indians batter has amassed 234 runs in the cash-rich league. Jitesh has been added to the Indian squad as a backup wicketkeeper for the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka. Thus, the PBKS wicketkeeper is unlikely to make his debut in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON