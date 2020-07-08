e-paper
Home / Cricket / Joe Root becomes father for the second time, shares photo with newborn

Joe Root becomes father for the second time, shares photo with newborn

England is being led by Ben Stokes in the first Test which is currently underway at Southampton in a bio-secure environment with no spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stokes won the toss and has elected bat first.

cricket Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
England Test captain Joe Root with his newborn child and son.
England Test captain Joe Root with his newborn child and son.(Instagram/Joe Root)
         

England’s Test captain Joe Root has become a father for the second time. Root, who is missing the first Test match against West Indies to be with his wife for the childbirth, took to Instagram to share a photograph with the newborn and his son.

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES, 1ST TEST, DAY 1 - LIVE UPDATES

“Good luck boys @englandcricket We will be watching and supporting you all the way! #cricketisback,” Root wrote along with the photograph on his Instagram account. 

England is being led by Ben Stokes in the first Test which is currently underway at Southampton in a bio-secure environment with no spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stokes won the toss and has elected bat first.

The toss was delayed due to rain but cricket fans will be happy that action is underway now.

Root will join the team soon and will be leading England in the second Test match. It is the start of a busy summer for the English team who will play series against Pakistan and Ireland after this. There are also talks of a limited overs series with Australia.

