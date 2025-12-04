Joe Root forces Australia to 'admit he's a great' after ending 12-year drought with maiden Ashes century Down Under

Joe Root finally erased one of the few remaining gaps in his glittering career record on Thursday, scoring his first Test century in Australia during the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba. The long-awaited hundred ended a 15-Test drought in Australia stretching back to his debut Ashes tour in 2013. England's Joe Root celebrates after reaching his century on day one of the second Ashes Test against Australia(AFP)

Arriving at the crease in the third over with England in deep trouble at 5-2 after Mitchell Starc’s searing opening burst, Root steadied the innings with trademark calm. The No. 1-ranked Test batter compiled his century with grit and precision, reaching the milestone off 181 balls under the lights and in front of a packed crowd of 37,117.

Root was 88 not out at the drinks break midway through the night session before moving into the 90s with consecutive boundaries off Brendan Doggett. At 98, he survived the dismissal of partner Will Jacks, who fell to Starc after a 40-run stand, and seized his moment in the next over, turning Scott Boland to the leg side for the run that sealed his breakthrough hundred. He kissed the badge on his helmet and lifted his bat as England Cricket’s travelling supporters roared in celebration.

It was Root’s 40th Test century in his 160th match, further solidifying his status as one of the format’s modern greats. With more than 13,600 runs, he sits second on the all-time Test run-scorers list behind Sachin Tendulkar.

His innings featured a series of crucial partnerships that revived England from a perilous start: 117 with Zac Crawley (76), 54 with Harry Brook (31), 44 with captain Ben Stokes, and an unbroken 61-run stand with No. 11 Jofra Archer to push England to 325-9 at stumps.

Reaction flowed swiftly from past greats. Former England captain Alastair Cook, speaking on TNT Sports, said:

"Even Australians have to admit he is a great now."

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, in a video shared by England Cricket, offered a characteristically wholehearted endorsement:

"Congratulations, mate, on your first century in Australia. It took you a while, but there was no one who had more skin in the game than me, literally, I was backing you for a hundred. So congratulations, mate. Ten fifties and finally a hundred. You little ripper, mate."

The England and Wales Cricket Board celebrated the moment on X, writing:

“No doubt before. No doubt now. A true great of the game.”

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who picked up six wickets on Thursday, also paid tribute to Root.

"I think he's scored a lot of 50s in Australia and I'm sure he'd be relieved to get that 100," Starc said.

"He played fantastically well today and assessed the conditions, sucked up some pressure and got the result by the end of the day."