Wasim Akram can't keep calm after Mitchell Starc breaks his world record with six wickets in Ashes

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc received a glowing tribute from Pakistan legend Wasim Akram after overtaking him to become the highest wicket-taker among all left-arm fast bowlers in Test cricket. Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks on day one of the second Ashes Test(AFP)

Starc crossed Akram’s tally during the second session on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against England at the Gabba on Thursday, when he dismissed Harry Brook to claim the historic wicket. Earlier, he had removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in a fiery opening burst, marking yet another dominant display under lights.

With his latest haul, Starc now stands at 418 Test wickets in 102 matches, averaging 26.43. His performance at the Gabba also saw him complete his 18th five-wicket haul, removing Duckett, Pope, Brook, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, and lastly Brydon Carse to secure his second fifer of the ongoing Ashes series.

At Stumps on Day 1 of the day-night Test, England were at 325 for nine largely due to Joe Root's maiden Test century in Australia. Starc finished the day with figures of 6 for 71 in 19 overs.

Akram, who held the record for nearly two decades with 414 wickets in 104 Tests at 23.62, was quick to praise Starc’s achievement. In a message shared on X, the Pakistani great wrote:

"Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career."

Most wickets by left-arm seamers in Tests

415 Mitchell Starc

414 Wasim Akram

355 Chaminda Vaas

317 Trent Boult

311 Zaheer Khan

Starc’s record-breaking feat comes during a blistering stretch of form. After taking 10 wickets in the series opener in Perth — earning Player of the Match honours — he has once again delivered when it mattered, reinforcing his reputation as the most prolific bowler in day-night Test cricket.

The Australian left-armer’s pace, swing, and consistency have long made him a match-winner, but Thursday’s milestone has elevated him to a new stratum of cricketing greatness — one acknowledged and celebrated by the very man whose record he surpassed.

With the series still alive and Starc in commanding form, the gap between him and the rest of the left-arm pace fraternity may only widen from here.