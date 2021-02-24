Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad indulge in heated chat with umpire after Shubman Gill survives close call

England captain Joe Root, veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were left fuming after the third umpire ruled a close caught behind appeal in favour of India opener Shubman Gill which resulted in the senior England cricketers getting involved in an animated chat with the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary during the third Test in Ahmedabad.

It all transpired in the second over India’s first innings in the day-night pink ball Test when Stuart Broad found the outside edge of Shubman Gill’s bat. Ben Stokes, who was standing at second slip, claimed the catch as England players started to celebrate.

India vs England live score 3rd Test Day 1

The on-field umpires got together and decided to send it upstairs with the soft signal – ‘out’, meaning that the third umpire would require conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

As it turned out, the third umpire made a quick decision just after looking at one angle and decided that Stokes did not have anything beneath the ball.

Gill was adjudged not out which left Stokes bemused. The England all-rounder also started shaking his head with a smirk on his face.

England captain Joe Root, Broad the bowler and Anderson were however not amused with the third umpire’s decision. The three senior cricketers were seen having an animated chat with umpire Chaudhary.

WATCH | Kohli's animated celebration after Root's wicket gets Twitter talking

Further replays, later on, did confirm that the third umpire made the correct call as it appeared that the ball had touched the ground while Stokes was picking it up.

India were 5 for no loss at dinner after bowling England out for 112 on the opening day. At the break, openers Rohit Sharma (5 batting) and Shubman Gill (0 batting) were at the crease.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while R Ashwin took three. Zak Crawley (53) was the top scorer for the visitors.