‘Judge Jay Shah independently, not as Amit Shah’s son’, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:06 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that people should judge BCCI secretary Jay Shah as an individual and not as the son of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019, Ganguly was questioned on the criticism surrounding Jay Shah’s appointment in his new role in the Indian cricket board. “You know we have this huge thing in India that if you’re a son or a daughter of a very powerful person, you cannot remain involved. The other day if you see Sachin, he was actually telling the people that treat my son as a cricketer. Not as Sachin Tendulkar. Forget about his surname and see whether he is good or bad,” the former India captain said.

He further went on to give examples from cricketers from across the world, who have had family members playing the sport as well. “Why should Tendulkar’s son be stopped from playing because he is Tendulkar’s son. It doesn’t happen in Australia, doesn’t happen in England. Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh played in Australia. They were brothers and both went on to play 100 Tests. Tom Curran and Sam Curran are playing for England. I see this as an issue. Everybody has to be judged as individuals,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly went on to add: “Fortunately, I don’t have a son. If tomorrow, if Rahul Dravid’s sons want to play cricket, they are ardent players of cricket Dravid’s sons. They consistently score hundreds in KSCA leagues. And if they are good they should play for India.”

Speaking up on Jay Shah, Ganguly said: “I want to say the same thing for Jay Shah. So what if he is Amit Shah’s son? He has won an election. He has been involved in the Gujarat cricket association for the last 6-7 years. He should be allowed to be on his own. His father is a politician. He is not. I think he should be judged independently.”

He further added: “It’s been just a month I have started working with him. He is adjustable, he is fantastic, he wants to work for the good of Indian cricket,” he added.

Ganguly further pointed out other politicians in the country who have held positions in the BCCI for the past 30-40 years. “Even with Mr. Dalmiya, when he was the president of the board, Mr. Arun Jaitley was involved in the running of the game, Mr. Sharad Pawar was there. Madhavrao Scindia was involved in the running of the game. I am sure there will be others as well in the future.”

The 47-year-old said that there is nothing wrong with “influential people” holding positions in the cricket board. “I don’t think it’s the first time and it’s the last time influential people will be running the game. Because cricket is so huge in this country. Nothing beats cricket in this part of the world. From that point of view, you will attract influential people. Some of them love the game, not because they are powerful,” he said.