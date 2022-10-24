‘Just stop the World Cup there’: Australia star's epic remark after drama-filled MCG clash between India and Pakistan

India versus Pakistan cricket matches are often the stuff of legends and it was no different when the two arch-rivals faced off against each other in the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup on Sunday. What transpired was a rollercoaster that kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball. Courtesy to the heroics of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who stitched a 100-run partnership, Team India won by four wickets, snatching victory from the jaws of Pakistan who had an upper hand during majority of India's innings.

The sensational win by the Men in Blue and the sublime knock by Kohli, drew the attention of cricketers across the globe. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was blown away by the terrific atmosphere in the match and the way the match concluded.

"I actually think we should just stop the World Cup there. Um, if it gets any better than that, we're in for an amazing three weeks. India v Pakistan is always an incredible game to watch. I can't imagine what it would be like to have been in that crowd and to be a part of it," Marsh said in the press conference ahead of Australia's match against Sri Lanka.

The 31-year old was all praise for player of the match Kohli who steered Team India out of troubled waters and won them the nail biting thriller. In the incredible chase of target 160 runs, Kohli scored more than half of the runs. He remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls as wickets tumbled around him.

"But yeah. Amazing. Virat Kohli has been through a indifferent 12 months when you think about his career. And for him to do that, um, you know, put his mark on the World Cup and it was an incredible innings to watch, an incredible game. So hopefully there's a few more of those," Marsh said.

Meanwhile defending champions Australia lost against New Zealand in their first match of the marquee tournament. Aaron Finch led hosts will look to make a comeback when they face Sri Lanka in their second match on October 25, Tuesday at Perth.

