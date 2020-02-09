Kamran Akmal picks India cricketer for best six-hitting abilities

cricket

Pakistan’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal picked Rohit Sharma as the batsman with the best six-hitting abilities during a recent Q&A session on Twitter. Akmal was responding to a question from a user on the social networking site and when it came to six-hitting, he chose Rohit ahead of any of his compatriots. To back his claim, Rohit has the most number of sixes in T20I cricket at this moment. His tally stands at 127 followed by New Zealand openers Martin Guptill (109) and Colin Munro (107).

Rohit is currently out of action from international cricket due to a calf injury he suffered during India’s 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the T20Is. “He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

rohit sharma — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 2, 2020

Rohit had to hobble off the field in the 17th over of the final T20I at Bay Oval and did not take the field when India fielded. Shubman Gill was named in the Test squad as Rohit’s replacement after he impressed for the India A side that toured New Zealand, scoring 83 and 204 not out in an unofficial test.

Outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad praised Rohit Sharma who has been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately for becoming an ‘all format player’ but added that he still needs another good away series to prove himself completely.

“Well, Rohit is now an all-format player. His transformation is stunning. We know his unbelievable talent in white ball cricket with those double centuries.

“And, in the last four to five months as a Test opener, he has shown his class. I wish he has one good away series. That should change his mindset,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.