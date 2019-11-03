Kevin Pietersen gives cheeky reply to Virat Kohli’s tweet on ‘exquisite’ cover drive

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:31 IST

India captain Virat Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricket to manage his workload, recently yook to Twitter to share an image of one of his cover drives. In a post on the microblogging website, Kohli wrote: “A good cover drive is therapeutic.” Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to twitter himself and responded to Kohli in a cheeky manner.

“I think all my cover drives went through mid-wicket!” he wrote. A cover drive is a shot which goes past the covers on the offside, while midwicket is on the legside, which means Pietersen was taking a dig at himself and his mistimed off side.

I think all my cover drives went through mid-wicket! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 1, 2019

Kohli was rested from the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which kicks off from Sunday, in which Rohit Sharma was named as the captain.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20I

The first T20I encounter between India and Bangladesh will be a special occasion for the sport as it will be the 1000th T20I match in men’s cricket overall. While both teams have played their fair share of the match, this will be the 9th time in T20Is between the two teams with Bangladesh losing all of their previous eight matches. It’s the 2nd most lopsided rivalry in the shortest format after Pakistan’s 11-0 win-loss record against Zimbabwe.

Also read: Why Delhi T20I will be a special milestone in cricket

The youngsters on the fringes will line up for another World Twenty20 audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove when firm-favourite India take on Bangladesh in the smog-hit series-opener here on Sunday.