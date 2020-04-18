e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Kevin Pietersen pulls MS Dhoni’s legs, CSK give a cheeky reply

Kevin Pietersen pulls MS Dhoni’s legs, CSK give a cheeky reply

Pietersen posted a photo of himself talking to Dhoni and pointing to a certain part of the field while batting for England in a match against India.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen.
MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen.(Twitter/Kevin Pietersen)
         

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen decided to pull former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni’s leg on Saturday after which the latter’s Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings decided to get into the banter with a cheeky reply. Pietersen posted a photo of himself talking to Dhoni and pointing to a certain part of the field while batting for England in a match against India.

“Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!” said Pietersen. CSK in reply tweeted an image of Dhoni successfully stumping Pietersen in another India vs England match. “But sometimes you don’t need fielders!” said CSK.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi

Pietersen is among the most successful non-Indian batsmen in ODI cricket in India. He has scored 967 in 28 matches and is second only to Ricky Ponting (1091 runs in 25 matches) in terms of highest career runs in India in the 50-over format.

 

Pietersen would have been in India currently as part of the commentary team for IPL 2020 had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic forcing the postponement of the tournament, as has been the case with almost all sports events around the world including the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: Difficult to go against him: Kevin Pietersen picks MS Dhoni as greatest captain ever

The IPL was initially moved from March 29 to April 15. After the lockdown in India was extended to May 3, the IPL got postponed without any fresh date being announced.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news