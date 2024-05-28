Kevin Pietersen tears into 'tribalism and abuse against' Ambati Rayudu over 'joker' remark in viral on-air IPL banter
This came after a video of a light-hearted banter between Kevin Pietersen and Ambati Rayudu went viral on social media
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday defended Ambati Rayudu after the former India cricketer was "abused" on social media. This came after a video of a light-hearted banter between the two cricket experts went viral. The banter took place during the IPL 2024 final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Sunday.
Rayudu was apparently supporting the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers side, as evidenced by the orange waistcoat he wore during his broadcasting duties ahead of the match's start. However, he quickly changed it to a blue waistcoat after Kolkata thrashed the 2016 champions by eight wickets to lift their third IPL title in history.
Following Rayudu's act, Pietersen and former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden roasted the ex-Chennai Super Kings batter during the post-match show on Star Sports. "Thank you for bringing out the fact that he changed from orange to blue," said host Mayanti Langer.
"I've at least held firm. I wore it, and I owned it," said Pietersen, pointing out his purple dress. You are a joker, always a joker," he added.
"I am supporting both the teams. I am supporting good cricket," responded Rayudu.
With the video going viral throughout Monday, Rayudu was subject to online criticism, before Pietersen lashed out at the trolls.
He tweeted: “Come on guys! This tribalism with/against Indian players on social media needs to slow down! Example -@RayuduAmbati and I were messing around after the IPL final and all of sudden that banter has turned into an avalanche of abuse towards Ambati. PLEASE stop it.”
Despite losing the toss on Sunday, KKR's bowling attack produced a clinical show at the Chepauk as they folded Sunrisers for just 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL final, in 18.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata.
Riding to Venkatesh Iyer's fiery unbeaten knock of 52, Kolkata chased down the total with 57 balls to spare.
