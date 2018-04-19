Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hosts Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last home match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali and 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. (KXIP v SRH LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

A light drizzle ahead of toss did send the groundsmen in a tizzy as covers had to be brought on to the pitch immediately. While Kings XI Punjab would field an unchanged playing XI from the previous game, Sunrisers Hyderabad has made one change with lanky England pacer Chris Jordan replacing another tall quickie Billy Stanlake.

Kings XI Punjab would like to keep their slate clean at home this season and beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to make it three out of three in Mohali. Playing at home, Yuvraj Singh, who has had an average outing in the competition, would like to bring smile on his fans’ faces by bettering his form and smash some big knocks in his 10th IPL season. Spinners Ravichandran Aswhin and Mujeeb Ur Rehman will be the key wicket-taking bowlers for Kings XI Punjab. Also, it will be 200th T20 game for captain Ashwin.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad would depend on their consistent bowling unit to deliver the goods and earn a win to go past Kolkata Knight Riders in the points table to emerge number one. Sunrisers Hyderabad have beaten Kings XI Punjab four times out of four in Mohali in the past. The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit would aim to get the dangerous Chris Gayle and the in-form KL Rahul and put pressure on the hosts’ batting line-up. It will be a battle between KXIP’s exciting batting and SRH’s penetrative bowling. Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely heavily on bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan to win the match.