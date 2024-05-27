Chennai [India], : Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer gave a special mention to the "heartbeat" of the team, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan following their IPL 2024 triumph. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer gives special mention to "heartbeat" of team

On a humid night with clouds hovering over Chepauk, KKR lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the tournament with an 8-wicket win.

The Bollywood icon has been a constant face in the KKR matches. He has turned up for the majority of their matches across the nation to support his franchise. SRK even turned up in the dressing room to raise the team's spirit after they endured defeat in their group stage campaign.

After the win, Shreyas took to X to give a special mention to SRK and thanked him for his words of inspiration and encouragement.

"Special mention to the heartbeat of this team @iamsrk! Thank you for all your words of inspiration and encouragement," Iyer wrote on X.

https://x.com/ShreyasIyer15/status/1794826838503809385

After the win, the KKR camp erupted with joy while there were tears of dismay and sadness in the Hyderabad camp.

KKR took to X and shared a heart-winning message for their opposition in the final. The Riders paid respect to SRH and heaped praise for the exceptional season they had in the IPL 2024.

"Respect for @SunRisers. One bad game doesn't define the exceptional season you've had in any way. Some unforgettable performances, and a top #TATAIPL2024 season for the men in orange," KKR wrote on X.

https://x.com/KKRiders/status/1794780467990000065

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

