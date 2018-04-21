KKR’s Chris Lynn hits his first 50 of IPL 2018 in match vs Kings XI Punjab

Chris Lynn got to his first 50 of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) with a gentle push on the off-side that fetched a couple. He needed 30 balls and hit four fours and three sixes to get to the landmark, helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 191/7 in 20 overs in their match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday. (IPL KKR vs KXIP live updates)

Lynn started slowly with Ankit Rajpoot bowling close to his body and though he hit a four off Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the second over, it wasn’t till Rajpoot came back for the third that Lynn really got into the swing of things. (IPL KKR vs KXIP live scorecard)

Robin Uthappa started the over with a streaky four which Chris Gayle almost got to at slip and Lynn ended it with a pull to one that was coming towards him. Uthappa soon became the dominant partner getting 33 of their 50-run partnership but by the time KKR’s vice-captain’s fell, Lynn had come around. The second wicket stand was worth 72 and Uthappa made 34.

The eighth over really helped KKR get some momentum after the preceding three had yielded six, eight and five runs respectively. Uthappa began with a six and Lynn then made the most of Barinder Sran’s erring in line and his lack of pace by hitting two sixes and a four.

When Ashwin brought on Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik showed how supple his wrists were and Lynn showed how powerfull his arms were with a four that looked like it came off a fly swatter. Again with Karthik, he was involved in a 50-run partnership and again it was Karthik who was the dominant partner. Lynn was holding the innings together after Nitish Rana had made it a habit of doing that.