KKR schedule for IPL 2025: Full list of matches, opponents, venue, date and time for Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders rank as the third most successful team in IPL history, yet this fact often fades from memory due to the decade-long wait for their third title. Their first triumph came in 2012, followed by a second victory just two years later in 2014, both under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. After a long drought, they reclaimed the crown in 2024, with Gambhir serving as a mentor. Now, with Gambhir no longer part of the franchise, KKR have turned to veteran Ajinkya Rahane as captain, aiming to defend their title and make it two in a row. Can they rise to the challenge?

KKR have a new captain - Ajinkya Rahane(PTI)