KKR schedule for IPL 2025: Full list of matches, opponents, venue, date and time for Kolkata Knight Riders
All you need to know about KKR schedule for IPL 2025.
The Kolkata Knight Riders rank as the third most successful team in IPL history, yet this fact often fades from memory due to the decade-long wait for their third title. Their first triumph came in 2012, followed by a second victory just two years later in 2014, both under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. After a long drought, they reclaimed the crown in 2024, with Gambhir serving as a mentor. Now, with Gambhir no longer part of the franchise, KKR have turned to veteran Ajinkya Rahane as captain, aiming to defend their title and make it two in a row. Can they rise to the challenge?
Here's the complete schedule for KKR in IPL 2025:
- March 22 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- March 26 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati - 7:30 PM IST, Barsapara Cricket Stadium
- March 31 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
- April 3 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata - 3:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- April 11 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai - 7:30 PM IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium
- April 15 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM IST, New PCA Stadium
- April 21 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- April 26 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- April 29 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi - 7:30 PM IST, Arun Jaitley Stadium
- May 4 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata - 3:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- May 7 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST, Eden Gardens
- May 10 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
- May 17 – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST, M Chinnaswamy Stadium