KKR vs SRH LIVE Score IPL 2022: Kolkata, Hyderabad aim for strong show to remain in contention
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Match Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked-off the season on a poor note, but after enduring consecutive defeats the Orange Army were back to winning ways. The winning spree went on for five matches, before the dip in form returned to haunt the Kane Williamson-led unit and they suddenly find themselves back at the other end of the points table. They, however, are still in the fray for play-offs berth but in order to keep their hopes intact they must return to winning ways and it should start from Saturday evening itself. They will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who themselves are going through a similar phase. Both the sides are tied at equal points but due to a higher net run-rate, they are placed seventh, a spot above KKR. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad:
May 14, 2022 04:57 PM IST
IPL 2022 LIVE updates: What are SRH's chances of making it to play-offs?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad unit kicked off the season with consecutive defeats. They then quickly turned the tables and marched to winning ways, securing five wins in a row. However, a series of losses have once put them back to where they had started the race from. With 10 points from 11 encounters, SRH can hope to make it to the next round only if they can win their remaining matches.
May 14, 2022 04:48 PM IST
IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are languishing at the mid-table with ten points each and a positive result will boost their playoffs chances. Stay tuned and catch the LIVE updates!
