'KL Rahul could go up the order...': Former Pakistan spinner's prediction for India's remaining ODIs vs Zimbabwe

India's first ODI against Zimbabwe marked KL Rahul's return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. However, Rahul, who is leading the team in the three-match series, could not test himself with the bat with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill ensuring that India won the match without losing a wicket.

The first ODI in Harare was Rahul's first match for India since February this year. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said that Rahul may promote himself higher up the order so as to test himself with the bat ahead of the Asia Cup.

“We might see KL Rahul bat higher up the order in the remaining games and he could play at the No.3 spot. With that, we'll learn more about the how he is timing the ball and how is form is going into the Asia Cup,” said Kaneria on his Youtube channel. Usually an opener in Test and T20Is, Rahul has tended to bat lower down the order in ODIs.

Apart from Rahul, fast bowler Deepak Chahar also made a comeback in the first ODI after a lengthy spell out due to injury. Chahar took three wickets as India dismissed Zimbabwe for just 189 runs.

“Deepak Chahar came back with a bang. He performed admirably for his side, despite coming back after a long break. He looked leaner and fitter and also bowled at a good pace. He was hitting the right areas and was able to get swing too. He also used the slowed ball very wisely. Zimbabwe batters had no answers,” Kaneria further said.

