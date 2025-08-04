KL Rahul 'felt a little weird' not having Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin around in England: 'It hit me when...'

The fifth and final Test totally justified why some fans still feel that red-ball cricket is the most entertaining format. The match had all elements of spice and drama, and then at one point it looked like the visitors would clinch a series-levelling victory. Then on Day 4, England fought back and then it looked like the hosts would win the series 3-1. But Lady Luck also had a role to play, coming to India's rescue in the final session on Day 4 as play ended early due to rain and poor light. KL Rahul opened up on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin's absence.

Day 5 began with England needing only 35 runs and India requiring four wickets. Play started with Jamie Overton smacking Prasidh Krishna for back-to-back fours in the first two balls. It looked like England's game, but then Mohammed Siraj responded for India in the next over, removing Jamie Smith. One over later, Siraj struck again, taking the wicket of Overton. Then after two overs, Prasidh dismissed Josh Tongue, with England nine down in their run-chase of 374. After the dismissal of Tongue, an injured Chris Woakes came out to the middle, with a sling on, and batted left-handed and one-handed. When Woakes arrived, England were at 357/9. What followed was two overs of suspense, and then finally Siraj completed his five-wicket haul, removing Atkinson as India clinched a series-levelling victory.

KL Rahul on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin's absence

India might not have won the series, but they also haven't lost as both teams share the spoils. It was also the first series in a long time where India didn't have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The trio announced their retirements from Test cricket recently. Kohli and Rohit are still available in ODIs, but Ashwin has quit all formats.

Speaking after the match, KL Rahul was posed an interesting question by Dinesh Karthik. Karthik, representing Star Sports, asked him about the absence of Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin. “It hit me when I joined the team. I was here about two weeks earlier, playing for India A and it did hit me back then,” he said.

“But once I joined the team and looked around. I didn't have Rohit, Virat and Ashwin, with whom I have played all my cricket with. Just to look around and not see them, felt a little weird. That's when it hit me that everyone else is looking at me, asking me about English conditions. That's when it hit me that, I have stepped into a different role to help the younger guys and use all the experience and really put my hand up and stand up for this team,” he further added.

Rohit's departure saw BCCI appoint Shubman Gill as the new Test captain. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been given the vice-captaincy role. The only remaining members from the previous leadership setup are Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.