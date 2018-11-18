KL Rahul puts out nostalgic Tweet, makes a prediction for Australia series

Back in 2014, a young lanky batsman made his debut in Test cricket. He played a rash slog sweep to get dismissed early in the piece but then hit back with a superb century in the next match at Sydney.

KL Rahul is back as India’s number 1 opener in Test cricket and his form in many ways, will determine the fortunes of the Indian team in the upcoming tour of Australia.

The opener remembers his debut season and took to Twitter to put out a nostalgic Tweet about the same.

Rahul tweeted: “Started my International Cricketing Career with you Australia. So there’s Nostalgia + Excitement as I look forward to the next two months being nothing short of Epic.”

Started my International Cricketing Career with you Australia.🇦🇺

So there’s Nostalgia + Excitement as I look forward to the next two months being nothing short of Epic.😎 👑💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/RCLjuUu40x — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2018

It has been a mixed year for the Karnataka-man. He struggled to get going in England and South Africa, but then slammed a brilliant century in the final match at the Oval. However, he struggled in the home series against the West Indies. The selectors have shown faith in him and he along with Prithvi Shaw, will be the men who walk out to face the new ball in Adelaide for the first Test match.

Rahul is also an integral member of India’s T20I squad and should look to regain form in the T20I series which will hold him in good stead once the Test matches commence.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 10:57 IST