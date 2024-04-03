‘One ball hit me…’: KL Rahul's unheard tale on Mayank Yadav after LSG pacer sets IPL speed gun on fire

For young Mayank Yadav, this is just the start. The newest member of the Indian fast-bowling club wants to earn his maiden India cap after a record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Setting up a comfortable win for KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on matchday 14 of the IPL 2024, the speedster shattered his own record by bowling the fastest delivery of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the famous M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants's Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar (PTI)

Reflecting on LSG's win over Faf du Plessis and Co. at the post-match presentation, Lucknow skipper Rahul credited opener Quinton de Kock for giving the visitors a brisk start. The Proteas batter scripted multiple records with his blistering knock before Mayank Yadav took over and rattled RCB with his lethal pace. Rahul also lauded the tearaway quick for his fast-bowling masterclass against his former side. Keeping wickets for the Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul recalled that one of Mayank's thunderbolts hit him hard.

KL Rahul raves about Mayank Yadav

"One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling in the last couple of games. He's quietly, patiently waited for two seasons in the dug-out, missed out last year because of injury, unfortunately. But he's been in Bombay with the physios working really hard," Rahul said.

Mayank rewrites IPL history

Breaching the 150kph mark repeatedly in the IPL 2024 encounter, Mayank handed power-hitter Glenn Maxwell a two-ball duck. The LSG pacer then won his battle against Cameron Green as the speedster bowled an absolute snorter to clean up the RCB batter. Recording match-winning figures, Mayank dismissed set batter Rajat Patidar for 29 to put LSG in the driving seat. Mayank bowled four overs and leaked just 14 runs. He was also named the Player of the Match. Interestingly, Mayank is the first player to take home the Player of the Match award in his first two IPL games.

‘Probably 20 yards behind the stumps!’

“He understands that bowling 155 is not easy and in a young age, he's had a few injuries. He's really professional in looking after his body, it's really good to see and has a great temperament. Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps, that's where I'd like to be when he's bowling,” LSG skipper Rahul added.