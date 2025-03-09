'KL Rahul said ball was high but Rohit Sharma didn't...': India lose review after captain ignores keeper, trusts Jadeja

India captain Rohit Sharma decided to take the review off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling despite KL Rahul asking him not to in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As fate would have it, the Indian wicketkeeper was proved right as the replays showed the ball was clearly missing the stumps. India's Ravindra Jadeja, second left, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma before asking for review. (AP)

On the fourth ball of the 22nd over, Ravindra Jadeja's delivery pitched on a perfect length and turned into Tom Latham. The delivery hit the left-handed batter's back thigh, and Jadeja and KL Rahul went up in unison.

However, the on-field umpire did not raise his finger. Indian captain Rohit came charging in to discuss whether to go for a review. KL Rahul was hesitant to take the review and seemed to indicate that the ball hit Latham high on the pad and that there were chances of the delivery going over the stumps.

However, Jadeja managed to convince Rohit, and the 37-year-old opted to take the DRS and go for a review. However, the replays showed the ball going over the stumps, resulting in India burning a review.

Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik, who were on commentary then, discussed how KL Rahul knew that the ball was going over the stumps, and Rohit should have listened to his wicketkeeper.

"KL Rahul stays very balanced when the DRS call needs to be made. As expected, he got it bang on. But Rohit Sharma decided to listen to the bowler and went for the DRS," said Dinesh Karthik.

On the other hand, former India coach Ravi Shastri said, "KL Rahul possibly indicated that the ball was going high. He has a bird's-eye view of where the ball might be pitching."

Soon after Jadeja dismissed Latham

However, in his very next over, Ravindra Jadeja got his man, and Latham walked back to the hut. On the second ball of the 24th over, in trying to go for a sweep shot, Latham failed to read the trajectory and was hit flush on the pads.

The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger and Latham walked back after scoring 14 runs off 30 balls. This resulted in the Kiwis losing their fourth wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first. Nathan Smith replaced Matt Henry in the playing XI.

On the other hand, India did not make any change to their playing XI from the semi-final against Australia, which Rohit and co won by four wickets.

This is the second time in the last five years that New Zealand and India are contesting in the final of an ICC event, having previously locked horns in the 2021 World Test Championship final.