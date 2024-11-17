KL Rahul shares massive injury update as BCCI physio declares India star 'absolutely fit' for 1st Australia Test

India heaved a huge sigh of relief as KL Rahul returned to the training nets on Sunday, thus shrugging off any concerns over his elbow injury. Rahul, who was spotted batting during India's training session at the WACA in Perth, admitted that he is raring to go in the first Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which will begin on November 22. KL Rahul was spotted at India's net session on Day 3 at the WACA

After making a solid start to his knock in India's intra-squad match simulation on Friday, Rahul left the field early, grimacing in pain as a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna struck the India batter on his elbow. He did not return to the field later that day or on the next day.

However, in a major boost for India, who learned that Shubman Gill won't make the playing XI for the first Test owing to a finger injury, Rahul spent close to an hour batting at the nets on Sunday, with no visible sign of discomfort.

'KL Rahul is absolutely fine'

On Sunday evening, BCCI released a video of Rahul's training session at the WACA with BCCI physios Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar revealing how the last two days unravelled pertaining to the injury concern.

Kamlesh said: "The Key for us is that there is no fracture or bone lesions in there."

Yogesh added: "I took him for the x-ray and scans, and based on the reports I knew that it was more about controlling the pain and giving him confidence. From a medical point of view, he is absolutely fine. "

The India batter, who now looks likely to play in the Perth opener next week in the absence of both Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma, who had his second child on Friday, said that he is happy to have gotten ample practice ahead of the match.

"I'm feeling good and batted today, getting ready for the first game. I was happy that I came here early to get used to the conditions. I got a lot of time to prepare and I'm excited for the series," he said.