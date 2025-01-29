KL Rahul to bat at No.3 for Karnataka on Ranji Trophy return with an eye on Champions Trophy

While all the focus has been on Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years, KL Rahul, like he always does, went about his business quietly. He played a Duleep Trophy match last year, but the crucial Elite Group C match between Karnataka and Haryana at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly five years. India's KL Rahul will make a comeback to Ranji Trophy(AFP)

In his last 10 Test matches, KL Rahul has batted in four different positions, kept wickets in two of those, lost his place for a home Test only to return as one of the best batters of the side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. on his Ranji Trophy, though, Rahul is set to bat at No.3 for Karnataka.

During the 40-minute nets, Rahul never looked hurried against throw-downs, pace or spin, and even found time to sign some autographs and pose for a couple of selfies with the waiting fans.

But the zero theatrics masked the enormity the next month holds in his career that has entered its second decade.

The cycle starts from Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as big runs from his willow will make the job easier for Karnataka in their last league match of Elite Group C.

Despite the difference in formats and quality, a critical role in guiding Karnataka to the knockouts will give a fillip to him ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, beginning on February 6 before leaving for Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy.

While Rahul is set to bat at No. 3 for Karnataka in his first competitive outing post the tour to Australia, the right-hander might occupy the No. 5 slot for India in the one-dayers.

It's the position that mandates batting in the middle passage to the business end of the innings.

Overall, he has brilliant numbers at No. 5 — 1259 runs from 30 innings at an average of 57.2 with two hundreds and nine fifties, his best figures across the batting positions.

Now, batting at that position in India and in Dubai will require him to negate spinners and Cricket 21 metrics show favourable stats.

Rahul averages 47.6 at a strike-rate of 89 against leg-arm spinners (381 runs in 31 innings), while he makes runs at 53.9 against off-spinners at an average of 47.6 — 377 runs from 35 innings.

In the Champions Trophy, Rahul will come up against a plethora of quality left-arm spinners from Bangladesh and New Zealand such as Mitchell Santner.

The 32-year-old has excellent figures against the orthodox variety — 342 from 29 innings at an average of 68.4 and made runs at a strike-rate of 95.

It also means that Rahul will have to play late, opposite to what he had done in Australia while standing a bit outside the crease to negate the swing.

The Karnataka man will have to bring out his cuts and drives more often during those upcoming assignments.

(With PTI inputs)