Kohli, Patidar spoil Bumrah’s comeback party

MUMBAI: In a highly entertaining IPL encounter on Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru held their nerves to beat hosts Mumbai Indians by 12 runs to register their first win against the blue brigade at the Wankhede Stadum since 2015. Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli. (ANI)

Led by classy knocks from Virat Kohli (67 off 42b) and Rajat Patidar (64 off 32b), RCB put up a scintillating batting display to post 221/5 after being asked to bat on a good track. Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22b) and Jitesh Sharma (40 off 19b) also chipped in with invaluable cameos.

In reply, MI got off to another poor start, reaching just 54/2 in six overs. Captain Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, however, made a valiant bid in a fifth wicket association worth 89 off 34 balls.

It came down to MI needing 19 off the last over, with four wickets in hand. They could manage just six runs and succumbed to their fourth defeat in five games. RCB have now won three out of four.

Walking in to bat at 99/4 at the start of the 13th over, Pandya batted like a man possessed. He went on a six-hitting spree to add 50 in just 15 balls in partnership with Varma to bring up MI’s 150 in 14.3 overs.

At the end of the 15th over as MI reached 157/4, the equation was down to 65 off 30 balls. Varma was dismissed with at the total on 188 after bringing up his fifty off 26 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes). Hardik also fell six runs later for a 15-ball 42 (4 sixes) to end MI’s fight.

But the main player for the stake holders of Indian cricket in this high-voltage clash was Jasprit Bumrah. Easily the most valuable property in Indian cricket, India’s pace spearhead was making a return to action for the first time since suffering lower back stress in January.

Widely considered as the best fast bowler in the world, Bumrah is irreplaceable.

For the record, he went wicket-less in his comeback game, returning figures of 4-0-29-0. His numbers, though, were secondary as the main focus of his IPL side as well as the Indian team management was on how he copes in the match situation. And what would have warmed the hearts of everyone watching was he was still the best bowler for his side.

Kohli & Co tore the MI bowling plans to shreds, Bumrah however returned largely unscathed. There were just two sixes off his bowling, one each in his first and last overs. For most part, the RCB batters had to be content with getting singles.

MI lost the plot in the Powerplay period and the slog overs. RCB raced to 73/1 in the first six overs, the fourth-highest Powerplay total against MI in the IPL and the second-highest against them at Wankhede, only CSK, who made 90 in 2015, have done better.

The runs conceded by the others added to the pressure. Trent Boult was smashed for 16 runs in the third over, Deepak Chahar was taken for 20 runs in the sixth over.

Bumrah’s start was not great. On his second ball of the innings fourth over, Kohli made room and smashed him clean into the midwicket stand for a six. After that shot, Bumrah was at his canny best -- accurate, mixing his pace and firing in yorkers. He focused on not giving much room to the batters.

Brought back in the 11th over for his second over, he conceded just singles. MI lost the lot in the last five overs, conceding 70 runs in the period. But it could have been much worse but for two overs by Bumrah. The total read 192/4 when Bumrah began the 18th over.

It was a tribute to his skill level and ability to handle pressure, he gave away just six singles in the 18th and eight runs in the 20th which included a six.

The spectators had packed the stands in anticipation of the home side getting their second home win, but they were treated to a T20 batting masterclass by RCB’s stylish batters, Kohli and Patidar. Kohli played in his trademark style getting runs with conventional strokes, Patidar had the bowlers at their wits end with his innovative batting, finding the gaps with daring shots behind the wicket and hitting across the line.