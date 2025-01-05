'Konstas had no right, no business talking to Bumrah': Gambhir calls Aussie youngster 'soft' after 'intimidating' blame

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has responded strongly to his Australia counterpart Andrew McDonald's claims that India attempted to intimidate Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the tense fifth Test at the SCG. McDonald, Australia's coach, had voiced concerns over the on-field spat between Konstas and India’s captain, Jasprit Bumrah, after the dismissal of Usman Khawaja on the final ball of Day 1. Umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat (C) gestures as he stands between Sam Konstas (L) and India's captain Jasprit Bumrah (R) during day one of the fifth Test (AFP)

According to McDonald, India's celebrations following the wicket, especially in close proximity to Konstas, were “quite intimidating.”

“My conversation to him was just around whether he was okay,” McDonald said when discussing his check-in with Konstas after the altercation. “Clearly the way that India celebrated that it was quite intimidating. It’s clearly within the rules and regulations of the game, as there have been no charges laid.”

While McDonald acknowledged that India's actions were well within the rules, he expressed concern for the mental well-being of the young player, suggesting that such behavior, while legal, could be detrimental to Konstas' confidence.

However, Gambhir has firmly rejected these claims, calling the notion of intimidation “soft” and uncharacteristic of the game. Gambhir, known for his fiery demeanor, didn't mince words in his response. "It’s a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft, as simple as it can get. I don't think there was anything intimidating about it," Gambhir stated.

He went on to clarify the context of the altercation, pointing out that Konstas had no business engaging with Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time to prepare for his next delivery.

"He had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no business talking to Bumrah. It was the job of the umpire and the guy who was batting at the end."

Australia win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Despite the verbal exchanges and tension on the field, Australia remained unfazed by the incident. They went on to defeat India by six wickets in the Sydney Test, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a 10-year gap, with a commanding 3-1 series win. The victory also secured Australia's place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), while India’s defeat meant they were knocked out of the race for the WTC final in 2025.