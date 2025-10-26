Kris Srikkanth eats his words after Harshit Rana’s Sydney heroics: ‘Yes, I criticised you a lot…’

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was made to eat his own words on Saturday after fast bowler Harshit Rana silenced his critics with a fiery spell in Sydney in the final ODI against Australia. The Delhi pacer returned figures of 4 for 39 in 8.4 overs as Australia were bowled out for 236. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then stitched a 168-run stand for the second wicket to chase the target down with more than 11 overs to spare. Harshit Rana picked up four wickets in India's win in Sydney

Earlier this month, when the BCCI announced the squad, Srikkanth had alleged that Harshit was picked for the ODIs only because he was Gautam Gambhir’s “yes man”. The former India selector saw little merit in his inclusion, especially after an underwhelming Asia Cup campaign.

The criticism, coupled with a wave of memes circulating on social media targeting the 23-year-old, prompted head coach Gambhir to hit back at detractors during a media conference in Delhi after the home Test series against the West Indies. Yet, Harshit failed to justify the faith initially, managing just two wickets for 86 runs in 12 overs across the first two games in Australia.

However, on Saturday, he produced a statement spell, showcasing pace, precision and control, to claim his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs. The performance eventually forced Srikkanth to change his tune and laud the young quick.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the World Cup winner said: "So today Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticised you a lot but at the end of the day, you’ve done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball. The more he performs this way, his confidence will continue growing. Today he looked like a very confident bowler.

“Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement. My favourite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit took a great catch. He bowled a terrific line and length. Last match he got clobbered at the death but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He didn’t bowl short today and didn’t try too many slower ones."

The performance also earned praise from captain Shubman Gill, who reckoned his position in the line-up at No. 8, as a bowler who can bat, will be useful for India in South Africa, where the 2027 World Cup will be hosted.

"I think the number 8 position for us, if a batsman can make 20-25 runs and we have the confidence to do it, then it becomes a very important position, and I think if you look at it, there are very few fast bowlers who can bowl 140 plus, so on such wickets. If we look at South Africa, on such wickets such bowlers become very important for you, because I have seen in middle overs that there is not much movement in the ball off the wicket, so if you have a good height and pace then you can create chances, and I think that is what happened, Australia got a very good start, but the way our spinners bowled first, created pressure, and then Harshit bowled with a lot of power and I think he got a good reward for that," said Gill in the post-match press conference in Sydney.