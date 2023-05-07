Krunal Pandya delivers blistering message to LSG after Kohli vs Gambhir brawl, KL Rahul injury

Lucknow Super Giants have stuttered a bit in their ongoing IPL 2023 campaign. In their last four games, LSG have managed only a solitary win while the Chennai Super Kings game at home was abandoned due to rain. Amid this, LSG have incurred not one but two major injury blows, where fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat and regular skipper KL Rahul have both been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. And then happened the infamous Virat Kohli-Guatam Gambhir spat that left entire world cricket talking and shaming. Ahead of the crucial away match against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Krunal Pandya, who has now taken over the captaincy of LSG, delivered a blistering message. (GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023) Krunal's blistering message to LSG after Kohli vs Gambhir brawl, KL Rahul injury

Unadkat injured his shoulder during the practice session ahead of the RCB game at home three weeks back. Rahul, on the other hand injured his hamstring while fielding during the match against RCB at the Ekana Stadium. Both were ruled out of the tournament a few days later with LSG signing Karun Nair as the latter's replacement while Krunal was elevated to the captaincy role.

During that same game, there was a flashpoint between Kohli and LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq during the fag end of the match that saw Amit Mishra and the umpires intervene. The heated exchange of words extended to the post-match handshake as well where Glenn Maxwell had intervened. Later, LSG mentor Gambhir had entered into an ugly altercation with Kohli before the two were separated by their teammates, turning Ekana Stadium into an ugly scene.

In the wake of the incident and the injuries that have hampered LSG, presenter Murali Kartik asked Krunal at toss what his message was for his team and he said: “We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. We are confident enough.”

Well, LSG had won the toss and opted to bowl first against GT. The visitors made a solitary change - Quinton de Kock in place of Naveen.

"It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total," he added.

