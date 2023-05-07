'Treat people the way...': Naveen-ul-Haq's savage aim at Kohli in cryptic post; Gambhir gives bombastic reply

Even though world cricket wants to move on from that ugly and infamous spat, to which BCCI had responded with strict punishment, team Lucknow Super Giants seems to have been stuck with that incident. Almost a week after that ill-famed altercation between RCB star Virat Kohli and LSG's Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, the latter two have aimed a savage dig at the former in a rather cryptic Instagram post on Saturday. Virat Kohli; Gautam Gambhir with Naveen-ul-Haq

Moments after RCB avenged their Chinnaswamy loss to LSG, Kohli and Gambhir had broken into a heated exchange of words where the members of both the teams had to intervene and separate the two. This spat was preceded by a fight between Kohli and Naveen during the match where the umpire had to step in to stop it before it stretched to post-match handshake. Later, both players had taken aim at each other through Instagram posts.

But while Kohli has remained tightlipped over the incident, especially after BCCI had docked his entire match fee for that game as fine, Naveen took a savage dig at the former RCB captain on Saturday, sharing an Instagram post featuring LSG mentor Gambhir. He captioned it, "Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With (GOAT emoticon).”

Moments later, Gambhir had responded saying: “Be who you are!! ‘Never Change’.”

In a report published a day after the infamous spat, the entire transcript between the two - Kohli and Gambhir - was revealed as narrated by an eye witness.

"Gautam asked 'Kya bol raha hain bol' (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, 'Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho' (Why are you coming in between when I haven't told you anything).

"Gautam responded, 'Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that's like abusing my family) and Virat's reply was, 'Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye'. (Then you take care of your family).

"Gambhir's final reply before they were separated was, 'Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' (So now, I have to learn from you...)."

Not just Kohli, Gambhir was also fined 100 per cent of his match fees by the BCCI while Naveen was docked 50 per cent of his match fees.

