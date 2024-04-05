Kuldeep Yadav to remain out of action with groin injury, DC unsure about his return date in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be out of action from IPL 2024 for some time. The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up a groin niggle and has been advised to rest as a precaution. The injury forced him to stay away from DC’s last two matches in the ongoing season. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav(ANI)

“Yes, he (Kuldeep Yadav) has picked up a groin niggle and is advised to rest. I am not sure when he will be ready again, but he is resting now,” an official in the know told Hindustan Times on Friday. “There are plenty of matches to happen in this IPL so it’s good to rest for a few matches in the beginning as it’s World Cup year and there is no need to take a risk,” he said.

It is mandatory for franchises to report niggles and injury concerns of an India player to the NCA.

Although he has been travelling with the side for all the clashes, his participation in DC's upcoming tie against Mumbai Indians on Sunday is unlikely.

Kuldeep has been playing non-stop cricket in every format for quite some time now. He is not only DC an important member of DC but also of the Indian side. With the business end of IPL and the T20 World Cup to follow, the DC management has decided not to risk their premier spinner.

Kuldeep's injury not very serious

The official, however, clarified that Kuldeep’s injury wasn't serious, and the bowler wouldn't need to go to NCA for rehabilitation.

“No, he is not required to go to NCA as of now. Rest is just for precaution. He is already traveling with the DC squad and right now is in Mumbai where the team play their next game against hosts Mumbai Indians on Sunday,” he added.

Kuldeep, who has so far taken 74 wickets in 75 IPL matches at an average of 28.07, played the first two matches of the new season in the IPL and took three wickets. But he missed the game against Chennai Super Kings at Visakhapatnam, and thereafter against Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC are currently in ninth place in the IPL table with just 1 win in four matches. Rishabh Pant has shown some signs of his best form but they will need to string together a few wins sooner rather than later and for that they will need Kuldeep back in the mix as soon as possible.