KXIP Predicted XI against MI: Kings XI Punjab predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians - Drop Miller for Henriques

Kings XI Punjab have made a great start to the tournament just like last year and it is now that they will have to change the script from the previous season. KXIP’s season fell apart after a steady start last season but Ravichandran Ashwin’s team seems determined to continue their good run this season.

What has worked for the Kings is their great home form and now the men in red need to perform well on the road. Playing at the Wankhede stadium against Mumbai Indians is a daunting task but Delhi Capitals have shown that the cauldron can be broken into.

KXIP have a settled opening pair in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle and the Caribbean champion loves batting in Mumbai. The likes of Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan have come good so far and the batting looks settled. The one change that Ashwin can make is to replace David Miller with Moises Henriques. While Miller started the season with a bang, he has failed to fire in the last two matches. Bringing in the much travelled Henriques, who has been part of 4 other IPL franchises including Mumbai Indians will also give Ashwin a bowling option.

Apart from this the bowlers have performed well and that means Andrew Tye will continue to sit out. Here is our predicted XI for Kings XI Punjab for the match against Mumbai Indians.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 12:52 IST