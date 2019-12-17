e-paper
Home / Cricket / Kyle Jamieson earns maiden call up in New Zealand squad after Ferguson injury

Kyle Jamieson earns maiden call up in New Zealand squad after Ferguson injury

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said calling Jamieson into the Black Caps’ environment would be valuable experience for the 24-year-old, who has taken 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Wellington
Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson (Twitter)
         

Uncapped paceman Kyle Jamieson was drafted into the New Zealand Test squad Tuesday after injury sidelined Lockie Ferguson for the rest of the Test series against Australia.

The Black Caps had high hopes that Ferguson’s lightning pace would make an impression on his Test debut in Perth, but he pulled up with a calf strain on the opening day as his side slumped to a 296-run loss.

Coach Gary Stead said it was a bitter blow for Ferguson, who will be out for four to six weeks.

“We’re all absolutely gutted for Lockie,” he said.

“He’d worked really hard to earn his Test debut and to have it cruelly halted by injury was truly unlucky.” Veteran New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who missed the opening Test with a side strain, is expected to replace Ferguson for the second match starting in Melbourne on December 26.

But Stead said calling Jamieson into the Black Caps’ environment would be valuable experience for the 24-year-old, who has taken 72 first-class wickets at an average of 27.93.

He said the lanky quick, who has not represented New Zealand in any format at senior level, was making encouraging progress.

“Standing at over two metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers,” Stead said.

