e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga likely to miss first few games for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga likely to miss first few games for Mumbai Indians

As per reports, Malinga is planning on staying back in Sri Lanka to be with his ill father, who may require surgery in the coming weeks.

cricket Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL.
Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL.(Getty Images)
         

Lasith Malinga is reportedly set to miss the first few games of the IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians and will not be travelling with the team that takes off for the UAE on Friday. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Malinga who’s been with the franchise since 2009, is planning on staying back in Sri Lanka to be with his ill father, who may require surgery in the coming weeks.

Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Malinga is the IPL’s leading wicket-taker with 170 wickets last year helped MI secure a fourth title win, winning the final against Chennai Super Kings off the last ball. With CSK needing two to win off the final ball and one to tie, Malinga got Shardul Thakur out LBW. After his first three overs going for 42 runs, Malinga roared back to conceded only seven off the decisive over of the match.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals’ players assemble in Mumbai before leaving for UAE

It was in March that Malinga last played any form of cricket, when he took part in a T20I against West Indies in Galle. Surprisingly, in June, when Sri Lanka’s 24-member squad was announced for a second-residential training camp, Malinga was not part of it.

Although the revised official schedule of the IPL is yet to come out, MI are likely to take on CSK in the opener on September 19, which was the original opener.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
9 killed in fire at Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana, exit route was choked
9 killed in fire at Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana, exit route was choked
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Former India batsman wants Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues
Former India batsman wants Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In