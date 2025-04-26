‘Last year, RCB and Kohli… Why not us this year’: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes bold prediction as SRH eye IPL 2025 playoffs

SRH managed to remain in IPL 2025 playoffs contention with a five-wicket win against CSK on Friday in Chennai. The result saw SRH end their two-match losing streak and CSK fell to their second straight defeat. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after winning.(PTI)

Chasing 155, SRH reached 155/5 in 18.4 overs as Kamindu Mendis (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) set up a match-winning partnership. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan hit the match-winning runs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy eyes late playoffs push

Speaking after the match, India international Nitish revelled in his team’s victory, and will be hoping to make a late push for the playoffs. “The thought for the team and it went pretty well. It is taking it match by match and proud that we won this match and hopefully the coming matches as well. (on his stand with Kamindu) We were talking about playing a normal game and not look to hit the big shots. Taking on the big boundary and looking to take the twos and we chased it down comfortably”, he said.

“(How the pitch played) Pretty much like the first innings, Noor bowled well and Khaleel too at the end bowled well, thankful we were on the winning side. It is much important for us, it is a do-or-die for us. Last year the same situation RCB came up and won 7 in a row. Why not us this year. It is putting in 100 per cent and rest we will see”, he further added.

SRH are eighth in the IPL 2025 points table with six points in nine matches, ahead of bottom-placed CSK, who have four points in nine fixtures. This was also CSK’s fourth consecutive defeat at the Chepauk. They have matched their 2008 and 2012 seasons for most defeats at Chepauk in a season. In 2008 and 2012, they lost four matches each. CSK face PBKS in their upcoming fixture, at Chepauk on Wednesday. Meanwhile, SRH travel to Ahmedabad to face GT on Friday.