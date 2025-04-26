Menu Explore
‘Last year, RCB and Kohli… Why not us this year’: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes bold prediction as SRH eye IPL 2025 playoffs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 26, 2025 07:14 AM IST

SRH are eighth in the IPL 2025 points table with six points in nine matches, ahead of bottom-placed CSK.

SRH managed to remain in IPL 2025 playoffs contention with a five-wicket win against CSK on Friday in Chennai. The result saw SRH end their two-match losing streak and CSK fell to their second straight defeat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after winning.(PTI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after winning.(PTI)

Chasing 155, SRH reached 155/5 in 18.4 overs as Kamindu Mendis (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) set up a match-winning partnership. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan hit the match-winning runs.

Also Read: Kavya Maran's celebration turns into anger-mixed despair in seconds as Harshal Patel drops Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Kumar Reddy eyes late playoffs push

Speaking after the match, India international Nitish revelled in his team’s victory, and will be hoping to make a late push for the playoffs. “The thought for the team and it went pretty well. It is taking it match by match and proud that we won this match and hopefully the coming matches as well. (on his stand with Kamindu) We were talking about playing a normal game and not look to hit the big shots. Taking on the big boundary and looking to take the twos and we chased it down comfortably”, he said.

“(How the pitch played) Pretty much like the first innings, Noor bowled well and Khaleel too at the end bowled well, thankful we were on the winning side. It is much important for us, it is a do-or-die for us. Last year the same situation RCB came up and won 7 in a row. Why not us this year. It is putting in 100 per cent and rest we will see”, he further added.

SRH are eighth in the IPL 2025 points table with six points in nine matches, ahead of bottom-placed CSK, who have four points in nine fixtures. This was also CSK’s fourth consecutive defeat at the Chepauk. They have matched their 2008 and 2012 seasons for most defeats at Chepauk in a season. In 2008 and 2012, they lost four matches each. CSK face PBKS in their upcoming fixture, at Chepauk on Wednesday. Meanwhile, SRH travel to Ahmedabad to face GT on Friday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / ‘Last year, RCB and Kohli… Why not us this year’: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes bold prediction as SRH eye IPL 2025 playoffs
