'Last year we did a big favour': Rohit Sharma's cheeky message for RCB before GT tie amid battle for final playoffs spot

The IPL 2023 has reached the final league game of the season with one last playoffs spot up for grabs. Defending champions Gujarat Titans were the first to qualify for the knockouts, having assured themselves a top-two finish. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants booked their tickets on Saturday with their respective wins. On Sunday, Mumbai Indians played their part with a stunning win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but are yet to confirm their place in the playoffs with Royal Challengers Bangalore playing the final league game of the season against GT. And ahead of the match, MI skipper Rohit Sharma sent a cheeky message to Faf du Plessis and his men as Mumbai have their eyes on the proceedings in Chinnaswamy. (RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023) Rohit Sharma's cheeky 'big favour' message for RCB amid battle for playoffs spot

After CSK and LSG grabbed the second and third spot respectively in the points table on Saturday, three teams were left with a chance to grab that final spot. Mumbai and RCB stood in pole position while Rajasthan Royals stood with an outside chance.

Chasing their fourth 200-plus target this season, this time riding on a sensational century from Cameron Green and Rohit's comeback knock of 56 runs, Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. With that, they reached the fourth spot in the table, but are yet to guarantee their place in the playoffs.

If RCB win the final league game of the season, against GT, MI could get knocked out despite both having same points at the end of 14 games. RCB's qualification will be down to a superior net run rate.

Ahead of the start of the RCB-GT game, Rohit called for a return of favour from Du Plessis' men, reminding them that Mumbai had helped RCB qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022.

“What you can control, you can control and then hope for the best. I haven't spoken to anyone. If we don't go through, we've got ourselves to blame for it. If we go through, I'll give all the credit to the boys. That's how it works. Last year, we did a big favour to RCB, I hope we get the result what we are looking for,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

After a heavy spell of evening rain, the toss was indeed decided where GT captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first. However, the start of the match was delayed owing to wet outfield.

There remains a high possibility of rain between 8 PM IST and 12 AM IST, implying that the game could get washed out and both could share a point each. And that would not be enough for RCB to make the playoffs. It will then see MI book a date with Lucknow for Eliminator in Chennai next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON