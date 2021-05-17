‘Learning from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege’: Young Indian woman cricketer narrates how Dhoni improved her game

Young wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy recently received a maiden India call-up for the upcoming tour of England. The Indian women’s cricket team will play a one-off Test, 3 ODIs and as many T20Is in the tour which begins from June 16.

Indrani had a wonderful outing in the Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21 in which he scored a total of 456 runs, at an average of 76. She was the leading run-scorer of the tournament and the only batter to score 400+ runs this year. Her hard work paid rich dividends as she is set to share the dressing room with some of the stalwarts of Indian women cricket.

While speaking in an interview with Sportstar, Indrani revealed how some valuable tips for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni helped her improve her game as a wicketkeeper.

“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-metre radius. For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me,” Sportstar quoted Indrani as saying.

The 23-year-old is now looking forward to showcasing her skills against England. The youngsters further stated how she always tries to keep Dhoni’s advice in her mind.

“Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege and his advise actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips,” the youngster said.

“Hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the senior players and learn from them. This will be my first outing with the national team and if I get a chance in the final XI, I will try and do my best,” she added.