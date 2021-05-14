Indian Women squad for England tour announced: Indrani Roy gets maiden call up, Rajeshwari Gayakwad misses out

The BCCI on Friday announced the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming tour of England which is comprised of a one-off Test match, 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. Veteran Indian batswoman Mithali Raj will lead the side in the Test and ODIs with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy.

The One-off Test kickstarts on June 16 in Bristol followed by a 3-match ODI series which starts from June 27. The first encounter is scheduled to be played at the same venue while the remaining two matches will be played on June 30th and July 3rd in Taunton and Worcester respectively.

Teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and seasoned pacer Shikha Pandey have made it to all three squads after their South Africa home series snubs.

Here is the squad for the one-off Test and 3-match ODI series:

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

After the conclusion of the ODIs, the Indian eves will lock horns with the English hosts in a 3-match T20I rubber under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. The opening match will be played in Northants on July 9, while the next two matches are scheduled to be played on July 11 and 15, at Hove and Chelmsford respectively.

Here is the squad for the 3-match T20I series:

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

Sneh Rana and Indrani were two stellar performers in the National One Day competition and thus got their call-ups. Indrani was rewarded for her string of scores which included 103 against Chattisgarh, 86 against Karnataka and 49 against Railways in the final.

Rana on her part was the 'Player of the Final' for her all-round show while representing Indian Railways.

The likes of Monica Patel, C Prathyusha have been dropped from the squad altogether.

This will be the first overseas tour of the Indian Women’s cricket team under newly-appointed head coach Ramesh Powar. The three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature.

