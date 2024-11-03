Mumbai [India], : Rishabh Pant, India's star batter, has finally spoken out following his contentious dismissal and the team's defeat in the third Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. A visibly dejected Pant expressed his determination for the Indian team to rebound strongly after suffering a home Test series loss. At just 26 years old, he emphasized the importance of embracing the lows in order to appreciate the highs in life. "Life is a series of seasons...Embrace the lows,they are preparing you for the highs": Rishabh Pant

Pant posted an Instagram story, where he wrote,

"Life is a series of seasons. When you're down, remember that growth happens in cycles. Embrace the lows, knowing they are preparing you for the highs."

During India's fourth-innings chase of 147 runs on Day 3, Pant emerged as the team's standout performer. Despite his heroic effort, India fell short by 25 runs in the series finale. Pant entered the fray when the team was in dire straits, having lost five wickets for just 29 runs within the first eight overs. His aggressive batting approach aimed to turn the tide, and he reached a half-century in just 48 balls, showcasing his ability to counterattack on a challenging pitch while his teammates struggled.

However, Pant's innings came to an abrupt end on the first ball of the 22nd over when he attempted to charge down the wicket against Ajaz Patel. Initially, the on-field umpire ruled him not out, believing there was no contact between bat and ball. But Patel and captain Tom Latham were convinced that Pant had edged it, leading to a tense moment as replays indicated a spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed the bat. The ambiguity surrounding whether the bat had also brushed against Pant's pads made the decision particularly difficult.

In the end, the third umpire sided with the fielding team, and Pant returned to the pavilion visibly frustrated. He briefly contested the decision with the on-field umpire before expressing his disappointment in the dressing room. His swift innings of 64 runs off 57 balls, which included nine fours and a six, had left India needing just 41 runs with three wickets remaining.

Despite the loss, Pant finished the three-match series as the top run-scorer, accumulating 261 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 89.38. His impressive performance included three half-centuries, with a highest score of 99.

