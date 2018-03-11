 Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 11, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth

Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth, here. South Africa would hope to maximise their lead over Australia on the third day of the second Test.

cricket Updated: Mar 11, 2018 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Get Live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth, here. AB de Villiers ensured that South Africa take lead against Australia in the second Test.
Get Live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth, here. AB de Villiers ensured that South Africa take lead against Australia in the second Test.(REUTERS)

Australia fought back on the second day of the second Test but could not stop AB de Villiers from taking South Africa into a slender first innings lead at St George’s Park on Saturday. South Africa were 263 for seven at the close, a lead of 20 runs after Australia were bowled out for 243 in their first innings. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth, here

If you can’t see full cricket score of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3, Port Elizabeth, click here

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/sports/cricket