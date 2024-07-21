LPL 2024 final, Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis

The two best teams of the tournament - Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings - will clash with each other in the final of the 2024 Lanka Premier League at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday evening. Galle and Jaffna, both finished with 10 points in the league stage winning five of their 8 matches. Galle were the table-toppers as they had a higher Net Run Rate than Jaffna. Galle has defeated Jaffna twice in three encounters this season including the win in Qualifier 1. Jaffna reached the final after a thrilling one-run win against Kandy Falcons in the Qualifier 2 in Colombo. LPL 2024 final, Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy 11 Prediction

While Jaffna will be playing their fourth LPL final in five seasons, it is the third final for Galle. Jaffna defeated Galle in the final in 2020 and 2021.

LAST 5 MATCHES

JAFFNA KINGS: WWLLW

GALLE MARVELS: LWTLW

CHAPTER PLATE 3 - LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes to their last playing XIs. Both teams have a terrific and strong batting line-up and thus, despite the pressures of a final, expect a relatively high-scoring encounter!

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Jason Behrendorff, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

GALLE MARVELS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage

Allrounders: Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Dwaine Pretorius

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Prabath Jayasuriya

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1. AVISHKA FERNANDO

Avishka Fernando is at the top of the run-charts in LPL 2024 with an aggregate of 374 runs in 10 innings including five fifties. He has also scored his runs at a rapid pace at a strike rate of 162.6!

AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL 2024

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 10 374 37.4 162.6 5/0

2. RILEE ROSSOUW

Rilee Rossouw is a dangerous batter in the top-order who has an aggregate of 283 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.44 and strike rate of 165.49 with one hundred and a fifty. Rossouw smashed 67 runs in just 42 deliveries against Galle in Dambulla.

RILEE ROSSOUW IN LPL 2024

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 10 283 31.44 165.49 1/1

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1. PATHUM NISSANKA

Pathum Nissanka is the second-highest run-getter for Jaffna this season with an aggregate of 333 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 153.45. His exploits include three fifties.

2. KUSAL MENDIS

Kusal Mendis has scored 257 runs in 10 innings this season and showed his class when he blasted a brilliant unbeaten 105 off just 54 deliveries against Kandy in the Qualifier 2 in Colombo on Saturday.

Statistical Performance (Galle Marvels)

1. TIM SEIFERT

Tim Seifert has been the highest run-getter for Galle this season and the second-highest overall smashing 353 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 136.3 with one hundred and a couple of fifties. He scored a breathtaking 104 off just 63 deliveries against Jaffna in Dambulla before hammering an unbeaten 62 off 41 deliveries in the successful chase against them in the Qualifier 1 in Colombo.

TIM SEIFERT IN 2024 LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 9 353 58.83 136.29 2/1

2. ISURU UDANA

Isuru Udana is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of LPL 2024 and the highest wicket-taker for Galle this season. He has returned with 14 wickets in 9 matches at a strike rate of 14.1. Udana has bowled well in the powerplay bagging 7 wickets in the phase of play.

ISURU UDANA IN 2024 LPL

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 9 14 14.1 10.09 23.78

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Galle Marvels)

1. ALEX HALES

Alex Hales has hammered 320 runs in 9 innings at the top of the order for Galle at a strike rate of 139.1 this season. He has the experience of playing in most of the big franchises around the world and will be crucial for the Marvels.

2. DWAINE PRETORIUS

Dwaine Pretorius has picked 12 wickets in 9 matches at a strike rate of 17 this season. He has also been fairly restrictive with an economy rate of 8.29.

Team Head to Head

Jaffna have the edge over Galle in the LPL and have won 8 of the 14 matches between the two teams since 2020! However, Galle has won three of the last four encounters between the two teams.

JAFFNA KINGS VS GALLE MARVELS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches Jaffna won Galle won No result 14 8 6 0

Venue and Pitch

The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 9 matches in this tournament. The team which has batted first has won three matches while the team chasing has been victorious in five! So, it is definitely advantage chasing in Colombo. Not surprisingly, the captain who has won the toss has elected to chase in all 9 matches this season! The captain who has won the toss has won 5 of the 9 matches for a win probability of 55.55%.

Excluding the Kandy vs Jaffna 2024 LPL encounter which was a rain-reduced 7 overs a side content, the average first innings team total at RPS in LPL 2024 is 158 while the average score chasing is 149. The highest score at the venue this season is Kandy's 222/4 while the lowest total is Colombo's 95.

Pacers have displayed a better propensity to take wickets at the Premadasa this season but the spinners have also made a big difference and been more restrictive. The pacers have bagged 63 wickets at a strike rate of 15.3 and economy of 8.79 while the spinners have picked 53 wickets at a strike rate of 17.4 but economy of 7.36!

MATCH PREDICTION

The final is expected to be a very tight and pulsating encounter. While Jaffna has more batters in form in the tournament, Galle has a stronger bowling unit. Jaffna has the advantage over Galle in the big finals of the LPL but Galle has defeated them twice in three matches this season. Based on the relative strength of both units, Galle start as marginal favourites with a 55% chance of winning.

Fantasy XI

And finally our Fantasy XI includes four specialist batters in Nissanka, Rossouw, Avishka Fernando and Hales. Seifert is our wicket-keeper batter. Our all-rounders are Omarzai, Udana and Dhananjaya de Silva whereas the bowlers include Behrendorff, Vijayakanth aur Theekshana. The captain of our Fantasy XI is Avishka Fernando while the vice-captain is Tim Seifert.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (VC)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando (C), Alex Hales

Allrounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Janith Liyanage

BOWLER – Asitha Fernando

ALL-ROUNDER – Fabian Allen