LSG to give Devdutt Padikkal a second chance, CSK to keep faith in Moeen Ali: Check Chennai vs Lucknow likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings host Lucknow Super Giants just four days after the five-time champions were given an eight-wicket hiding at the latter's home ground. Captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a record opening partnership of 134 runs which helped them chase down a target of 177 with ease. KL Rahul's mammoth opening stand with Quinton de Kock helped LSG beat CSK the last time the two sides met(PTI)

CSK have been shaky at best away from home this season. However, they have on the other hand been almost invincible at the Chepauk Stadium look to set the record straight this time. CSK would also want to make sure that they maintain their invincibility at home to make the most of the three consecutive matches that they will be playing in Chennai.

For CSK, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube have done bulk of the scoring and their failure against LSG meant they didn't get a flying start and also struggled in the middle overs. While opener Rachin Ravindra's form is a concern, CSK also promoted Ajinkya Rahane as the opener and as a result, Gaikwad pushed himself a spot down to three. Contributions from the lower middle order have largely been inconsistent, save for when MS Dhoni gets to bat. Walking in at No.8, CSK's spritual leader has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 255.88.

CSK chose to play Moeen Ali ahead of the misfiring Daryl Mitchell in their previous game and could stick to the English all-rounder, particularly because of his good record with the ball against Nicholas Pooran and de Kock. Young Matheesha Pathirana was their best bowler last time they faced LSG but the onus will be on pacers Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman to produce a better show.

For LSG, a return for young pace sensation Mayank Yadav still seems unlikely for this match. Pacer Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur did well to restrict CSK initially but found themselves in the firing line of Dhoni in the final overs, something they need to work on before they walk into his den. Matt Henry had a wicketless debut for LSG and he too will be eager to prove himself.

In the spin department, Krunal Pandya's two wickets made a lot of difference in the middle-overs and he will have to take the lead again against CSK, while young Ravi Bishnoi will have to get over the thrashing that he received from Ali to find his mojo back. The visitors would be fancying their chances but LSG would need consistency to pull off a win at CSK's fortress.

Likely XIs

CSK likely XI if batting first: Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK likely XI if bowling first: Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player options: Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG likely XI if batting first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C, WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

LSG likely XI if bowling first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C, WK), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Mohsin Khan