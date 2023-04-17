LSG's home game against CSK likely to be played on May 3 due to municipal polls
PTI | , Lucknow
Apr 17, 2023 09:30 PM IST
While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.
Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to the Municipal elections in the city.
While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.
"There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4.
"LSG's game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon game at 3:30 pm. Now the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3 at the same time," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
