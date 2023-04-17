Home / Cricket / LSG's home game against CSK likely to be played on May 3 due to municipal polls

LSG's home game against CSK likely to be played on May 3 due to municipal polls

PTI | , Lucknow
Apr 17, 2023 09:30 PM IST

While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to the Municipal elections in the city.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul celebrates with teammate Avesh Khan after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore(AP)
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul celebrates with teammate Avesh Khan after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore(AP)

While there is no official communication on the pre-ponement of the game, the BCCI has informally told the teams that the match could be held a day in advance.

"There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4.

"LSG's game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon game at 3:30 pm. Now the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3 at the same time," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl lucknow super giants chennai super kings + 1 more
ipl lucknow super giants chennai super kings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out