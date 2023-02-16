Home / Cricket / Mark Waugh roasts Michael Vaughan with savage 'India, Australia' remark over 'best Test team in the world' tweet

Published on Feb 16, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Ex-Australian batter Mark Waugh has trolled former England skipper Michael Vaughan with his savage 'India, Australia' remark on Twitter.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Mighty impressed with the performance of Ben Stokes and Co. in the 1st Test match against New Zealand on Thursday, former England skipper Michael Vaughan branded the Three Lions as the best team in the world. Batting first in the series opener against Kane Williamson and Co., Stokes' men posted a challenging total in the 1st innings at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

England opener Ben Duckett played a quick-fire knock of 84 off just 68 balls in the series opener against the Black Caps. Top-scoring for the visitors on Day 1 of the 1st Test match, youngster Harry Brook played an entertaining knock of 89 off 81 balls as England posted 325-9 (d) in its first essay at Mount Maunganui. Showering praise on the Three Lions on Twitter, former England skipper Vaughan shared an interesting tweet in which the Englishman hailed Stokes and Co. as the best side in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: 'Leave your IPL buddies behind. Look yourself in the mirror': Ravi Shastri to Australia ahead of 2nd Test vs India

Taking cognisance of Vaughan's viral tweet, former Australia batter Mark Waugh poked fun at the ex-England skipper. Waugh reminded Vaughan that the England side is among the top three teams in the world but Stokes’ men are still behind India and Australia when it comes to playing the longest format of the game. “Definitely in the top 3 Vaughney behind Aust and India,” Waugh said in his tweet.

Top-ranked teams India and Australia are battling for Test supremacy in the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India and Australia are also leading the race to enter the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet Australia in the second Test of the four-match series on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Hosts India are heading to the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after thrashing Australia by an innings and 132 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

