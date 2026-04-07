Matheesha Pathirana’s delayed arrival worsens KKR crisis, adds to bowling woes in IPL 2026 campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders’ troubles in IPL 2026 have deepened, with Matheesha Pathirana still awaiting fitness clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket, delaying his much-anticipated arrival. Matheesha Pathirana is yet to complete the mandatory fitness tests required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (AFP)

The Sri Lankan pacer remains unavailable as he is yet to complete the mandatory fitness tests required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for overseas leagues. He is among several centrally contracted players who have not cleared these assessments, with injuries and logistical delays slowing the process.

Pathirana, who was picked for a hefty sum at the IPL 2026 auction after being released by Chennai Super Kings, is currently recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup. Although he has resumed bowling in the nets, his participation remains uncertain until he clears the required benchmarks, including sprint, agility, and endurance tests.

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Reports suggest that the pacer could undergo his fitness test within the next week, and, if successful, may join the KKR squad by mid-April. However, there has been no official confirmation so far.

KKR’s bowling issues have been glaring in the early stages of the tournament. Injuries to key Indian pacers, coupled with Pathirana’s absence and Mustafizur Rahman’s withdrawal, have left the side short of experienced options.

The makeshift attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani and Vaibhav Arora, has struggled to deliver, conceding heavily in crucial matches. KKR failed to defend a 200-plus total against Mumbai Indians and later leaked 226 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Even the spin department has offered little relief, with Varun Chakravarthy proving expensive in both outings. A rain-affected game against Punjab Kings handed KKR their first point of the season, but did little to mask their bowling deficiencies.

With multiple setbacks and a depleted pace unit, KKR’s campaign now hinges heavily on reinforcements like Pathirana. Until then, their ongoing bowling struggles remain a significant concern in IPL 2026.