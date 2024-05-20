'Maximum sixes this season, yeah?': Virat Kohli brags his six-hitting skills in front of Chris Gayle

Virat Kohli is on cloud nine. And why wouldn't he be? Against all odds, RCB have risen from the ashes to reach the Playoffs of IPL 2024. They were down and out, languishing at the bottom of the points table around the halfway stage. However, after losing six matches out of their first seven, RCB scripted one of the biggest comeback stories in the history of IPL, with Kohli at the centre of their resurgence, scoring 708 runs to solidify himself at the top of the run-scoring charts firmly. Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were all fun and laughter inside the RCB dressing room(Screengrab)

As RCB beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to join Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the top four teams, it was only fitting that one of their greatest match-winners, IPL legend Chris Gayle, was in the house. The 'Universe Boss' was in attendance in the stands, seeing his former team defy all odds. Gayle then entered the RCB dressing room to be part of their celebrations, where Kohli boasted of his incredible six-hitting prowess.

"Maximum sixes this season, yeah?" said Kohli, after which Gayle asked, 'How much?' Kohli was prompt in his reply. '37,' he said, before the two laughed and embraced each other.

That's how many times Kohli has cleared the ropes this season, and while it was a record by the end of the RCB vs CSK game, it was bettered by Abhishek Sharma, who has smoked 41 of those. The SRH batter blasted 66 off 28 balls, including five fours and six sixes and in the process, went past Kohli by four maximums.

Watch the video below:

Kohli also jokingly urged Gayle to return for RCB one more year in IPL 2025 as an 'Impact Substitute'. "Kaka, come back next year; Impact Player is on now. You don't have to field anymore. It's designed for you," Kohli said.

The Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle connection

During Saturday's game, Kohli equalled Gayle's record after breaching the 700-run mark. Gayle had twice scored over 700 runs for RCB – in 2012 and 2013 – and while Kohli first breached it in 2016, when he enjoyed that record-breaking 973-run season, he's enjoyed a double this year. If RCB can go the distance, there are full chances that Kohli may even better his best-ever IPL tally.

Gayle joined RCB in 2011 and played seven seasons for them. Until 2018, when he was released by the franchise, Gayle burned up the charts, scoring 3163 runs for the franchise. With six centuries, Gayle held the record for most IPL centuries for several years until it was bettered by Kohli and Jos Buttler. However, he is still way ahead in the pecking order when it comes to the most number of sixes hit by a batter in IPL – 357. With 271 sixes already, Kohli is the best bet to better it. Incidentally, Kohli and Gayle make for the second-highest runs scored by a pair batting together in IPL history – 2878 runs. Who has the highest, you ask? No prizes for guessing. Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have racked up 3123 runs.