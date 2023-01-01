‘May this year the World Cup…’: How India's cricket stars and other international cricketers rang in the New Year

The new year is being welcomed across the globe with pomp and show. People from various walks of field are looking forward to happy new beginnings, with new chapters and memories. Cricketers are not far behind as they are celebrating the new phase starting in their lives. Many from the cricket fraternity sent greetings to their fans through social media, on the auspicious day.

The likes of legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan and present cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Jonny Bairstow wished 'Happy New Year' in distinct styles to their millions of fans on social media platforms.

"Knock knock... who’s there? It’s 2023!," tweeted Tendulkar.

“Wishing you and all your loved one's health and happiness in 2023. May God bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings . #HappyNewYear,” wrote Sehwag on Twitter

Wishing you and all your loved one's health and happiness in 2023. May God bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings . #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cWqCFTWcZN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2023

“May God bless you all with joy, health, success, and prosperity. May the Almighty shower you with love and blessings so that the upcoming year is the best one yet for you. Wishing you a very happy 2023,” wished Laxman

May God bless you all with joy, health, success, and prosperity. May the Almighty shower you with love and blessings so that the upcoming year is the best one yet for you. Wishing you a very happy 2023. pic.twitter.com/0D51jQCnWq — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2023

“Happy New Year Everyone… All about happiness & love 2023,” posted Gayle.

Happy New Year Everyone… All about happiness & love ❤️🙏🏿 2023 🎊🥂 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 1, 2023

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wished Team India to win the ODI World Cup this year and posted "Happy new year everyone! May you get whatever you're looking for in 2023. And as an Indian cricket supporter, may this be the year the Cup stays home #HappyNewYear.

Happy new year everyone! May you get whatever you're looking for in 2023. And as an Indian cricket supporter, may this be the year the Cup stays home 😉 #HappyNewYear — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 1, 2023

"Geared up for the season! Happy 2023!Wish you all a year filled with joy, success, and the best of health. Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear," posted Pujara.

Geared up for the season! Happy 2023!

Wish you all a year filled with joy, success, and the best of health. Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/ZebrAvKfp0 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2023

“May the year 2023 bring love, good health and joy in your lives. Wishing you a Happy New Year,” posted Kuldeep yadav

May the year 2023 bring love, good health and joy in your lives. Wishing you a Happy New Year ✨ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 1, 2023

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON