‘May this year the World Cup…’: How India's cricket stars and other international cricketers rang in the New Year

Updated on Jan 01, 2023 07:42 PM IST

The likes of legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan and present cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Jonny Bairstow wished 'Happy New Year' in distinct styles to their millions of fans on social media platforms.

Screengrab of Sachin Tendulkar's post; Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

The new year is being welcomed across the globe with pomp and show. People from various walks of field are looking forward to happy new beginnings, with new chapters and memories. Cricketers are not far behind as they are celebrating the new phase starting in their lives. Many from the cricket fraternity sent greetings to their fans through social media, on the auspicious day.

"Knock knock... who’s there? It’s 2023!," tweeted Tendulkar.

“Wishing you and all your loved one's health and happiness in 2023. May God bless you to achieve all you want and find lasting love and blessings . #HappyNewYear,” wrote Sehwag on Twitter

“May God bless you all with joy, health, success, and prosperity. May the Almighty shower you with love and blessings so that the upcoming year is the best one yet for you. Wishing you a very happy 2023,” wished Laxman

“Happy New Year Everyone… All about happiness & love 2023,” posted Gayle.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wished Team India to win the ODI World Cup this year and posted "Happy new year everyone! May you get whatever you're looking for in 2023. And as an Indian cricket supporter, may this be the year the Cup stays home #HappyNewYear.

"Geared up for the season! Happy 2023!Wish you all a year filled with joy, success, and the best of health. Have a blessed year everyone! #HappyNewYear," posted Pujara.

“May the year 2023 bring love, good health and joy in your lives. Wishing you a Happy New Year,” posted Kuldeep yadav

