 Mayank Yadav passes fitness test, set to return to LSG line-up against MI clash: Morne Morkel | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mayank Yadav passes fitness test, set to return to LSG line-up against MI clash: Morne Morkel

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2024 08:32 PM IST

Morkel has revealed that Mayank has passed the fitness test and is expected to return to the LSG line-up in the mega clash against Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided a major update on Mayank Yadav's fitness as he asserted that the tearaway paceman might return to playing in their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians. Mayank started the IPL with a couple of impressive performances, winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two matches, where he claimed three wickets in each match.

Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.(AP)
Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.(AP)

Meanwhile, playing his third match of the season, Mayank sustained a side strain and left the pitch midway through the game. He has missed the last few matches due to abdominal issues.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Morkel has revealed that Mayank has passed the fitness test and is expected to return to the LSG line-up in the mega clash against Mumbai Indians.

“Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12 tomorrow,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

Earlier, before the match against RR, LSG assistant coach S Sriram said that Mayank was “pretty close” to returning after starting to bowl consistently in the nets.

"He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram said.

The 21-year-old Delhi speedster took three wickets back-to-back and made everyone sit in awe by consistently breaching the 150-click barrier. He has already delivered the fastest ball of the season thus far - 156.7 kph.

Also Read | DC star tells R Ashwin about lesser-known chat with David Beckham: 'Used to watch Man United because of Scholes'

Earlier, West Indies legend Ian Bishop said that everyone agrees that the bowler is a special talent and his speed is rare. But also cautioned that he has had a history of injuries and many fast bowlers in India have broken down due to injuries. The former bowler pointed out that Mayank's body needs management and strengthening.

"Everybody agrees that Mayank Yadav is a special talent. It is very rare to have someone who can consistently bowl around 145 kph and go up to the mid-150s. Mayank has got something that you cannot buy: pace and control," said Bishop, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo in his column.

"Mayank's body needs management and it needs great strengthening. How do we ensure his talent gets the chance to blossom fully?" he concluded.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, KKR vs DC Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Mayank Yadav passes fitness test, set to return to LSG line-up against MI clash: Morne Morkel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On