Mayank Yadav passes fitness test, set to return to LSG line-up against MI clash: Morne Morkel

Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided a major update on Mayank Yadav's fitness as he asserted that the tearaway paceman might return to playing in their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians. Mayank started the IPL with a couple of impressive performances, winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two matches, where he claimed three wickets in each match. Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.(AP)

Meanwhile, playing his third match of the season, Mayank sustained a side strain and left the pitch midway through the game. He has missed the last few matches due to abdominal issues.

Morkel has revealed that Mayank has passed the fitness test and is expected to return to the LSG line-up in the mega clash against Mumbai Indians.

“Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12 tomorrow,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

Earlier, before the match against RR, LSG assistant coach S Sriram said that Mayank was “pretty close” to returning after starting to bowl consistently in the nets.

"He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram said.

The 21-year-old Delhi speedster took three wickets back-to-back and made everyone sit in awe by consistently breaching the 150-click barrier. He has already delivered the fastest ball of the season thus far - 156.7 kph.

Earlier, West Indies legend Ian Bishop said that everyone agrees that the bowler is a special talent and his speed is rare. But also cautioned that he has had a history of injuries and many fast bowlers in India have broken down due to injuries. The former bowler pointed out that Mayank's body needs management and strengthening.

"Everybody agrees that Mayank Yadav is a special talent. It is very rare to have someone who can consistently bowl around 145 kph and go up to the mid-150s. Mayank has got something that you cannot buy: pace and control," said Bishop, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo in his column.

"Mayank's body needs management and it needs great strengthening. How do we ensure his talent gets the chance to blossom fully?" he concluded.